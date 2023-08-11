WLOX Careers
Presidential Candidates Descend on Iowa State Fair

Political mainstay kicks off ahead of the 2024 election season
By Joshua Crompton and Brendan Cullerton
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) -Leading Republican presidential candidates from Donald Trump to Mike Pence are converging on the Iowa State Fair this week to make their case to be the party nominee in 2024. Several leading Presidential candidates will speak to fairgoers from a literal soapbox throughout the week – as the race for the White House heats up.

Iowa residents are used to receiving the first pitches from presidential candidates because of the state’s status as the first caucus state. Voters say – if you want to win the state – you better show up.

Iowa resident Mason Clarahan thinks this is why Iowa is the perfect place for the candidates to come to make their cases. “I think that’s important for their reputation that maybe they’re a little bit down to earth. You know, humble. Get out and get other people’s support, and I think that’s absolutely huge when you’re wanting to pull people’s attention and win votes.”

All the heavy hitters are coming to the fair as former President Donald Trump will hold a rally at the fair Saturday – as his leading competitors will host events over the course of ten days – trying to win the hearts of prospective voters.

A big issue for fairgoer Noah Kaiser “Coming from an ag background I believe in support for the economy that Iowa has and supporting ag and being a big investor in that.”

The fair runs from through 20th, just 3 days before the first GOP Presidential Debate The Iowa Caucus begins in mid-January.

