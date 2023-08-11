Woman dead after Pascagoula apartment fire

WLOX Careers
According to Pascagoula Fire Chief Hyler Krebs, the fire started in the kitchen of an apartment...
By WLOX Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 9:41 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - A woman is dead after an apartment fire broke out in Pascagoula Thursday night.

According to Pascagoula Fire Chief Hyler Krebs, the fire started in the kitchen of an apartment at Compass Pointe on Chicot Road.

When firefighters arrived at around 7:40 p.m., they found a woman who had already died in the fire. Chief Krebs says that woman was in her 40s, but we don’t have an ID yet.

Information is very limited at this time. We will update with more information both on air and online once we receive it.

