Moss Point man dead after attempted home invasion, police say

Moss Point Police Chief Brandon Ashley confirms a man is dead after what police believe was an attempted home invasion late Thursday night.(MGN)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 10:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Moss Point Police Chief Brandon Ashley confirms a man is dead after what police believe was an attempted home invasion late Thursday night.

Chief Ashley says the incident happened on Ruby Street in Moss Point around 11:45 p.m. He says it resulted in the death of 28-year-old Kevin Harvey.

Chief Ashley says preliminary investigation leads investigators to believe the incident started as an attempted home invasion, when the unknown suspects failed to gain entry. They then began firing an unknown type of rife through the door, striking Harvey several times.

Chief Ashley says investigators believe this is an isolated incident. He says the residence was targeted for an unknown reason.

The only suspect information investigators have is two to three individuals possibly wearing some sort of face covering.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Moss Point Police Department at 228-475-1711 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898. You can also submit an anonymous tip HERE.

