GCCF donates $100,000 for Moss Point recovery efforts

Mayor Knight added that the donation represents neighbors helping neighbors in this uncertain time with financial assistance.
By Bill Snyder
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 6:06 PM CDT
MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - If you look around Moss Point, you can tell the community still suffers from the June 19 storm. That’s why the Gulf Coast Community Foundation presented a $100,000 check to the Moss Point Recovery Committee to help with disaster recovery efforts.

“I really want to thank the foundation for their support and this act of kindness. it all adds up over time, so thank you very much for this gift,” said Billy Knight, mayor of Moss Point.

The committee is made up of government, non-government and faith-based organizations.

“You’re welcome, and the foundation is more than happy to give you these funds for rebuilding and recovery efforts from the tornado. We’re here for you however you need us. We help this will get things started and change some lives,” said Christen Duhe, president and executive director of the GCCF.

Mayor Knight added that the donation represents neighbors helping neighbors in this uncertain time with financial assistance.

