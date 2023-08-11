Friday’s Forecast

Happy Friday, everyone! I wish I had better news for you about our weather pattern. But, unfortunately, it’s more of the same hot and dry conditions we’ve been dealing with. This heatwave just won’t let up. The sun is going to be our constant companion today, shining down relentlessly. Rain chances today are quite low, ranging from 10% to 20%. So, unfortunately, we can’t rely on any significant relief from the heat in the form of rain. The wind will be blowing in from the southwest, offering a little breeze at 10 to 15 mph. But, let’s be real, it won’t do much to cool us down. High temperatures are forecasted to reach between 99 and 101 degrees. And, when you factor in the humidity, that heat index is going to make it feel like it’s about 111 to 117. It’s dangerous out there. So please be cautious. We have an excessive heat warning in effect from 11am to 7pm. This means you should really limit your time outdoors during those hours. Hydration is key: drink water regularly, even if you don’t feel thirsty. Check on your family members, especially those who are vulnerable to these extreme conditions. And don’t forget about your pets: bring them indoors if possible, or make sure they have plenty of shade and water. Stay safe, stay cool, and remember, too much exposure to this kind of heat can have long-term effects on your tolerance for it. Take care.

