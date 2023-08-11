Defendant testified in Gautier murder trial

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) -The defendant in a first-degree murder trial defended his actions in a Jackson County courtroom Thursday.

Courtney Todd was gunned down in broad daylight in July 2019 at a Gautier gas station. Jamyrian Quinn was arrested two days later and charged for the deadly shooting.

On the second day of the trial, Gautier Police Department detective Johnathon Hunter took the stand first.

He was the lead investigator of the case and detailed how he was called to the scene, the evidence discovered, and the quick arrest made.

Surveillance footage at the gas station captured the crime in its entirety.

Jurors watched as Todd, Quinn, and a third person stood together in the parking lot. The defense claimed there was an argument and Todd was the aggressor toward the third person, which is why Quinn threw a punch at Todd, brandished a firearm, and fired it twice in the air.

At gunpoint, Todd fell on his knees with his hands in the air before Quinn struck him with the handgun and fired a lethal shot that pierced Todd’s lung.

On the witness stand, Quinn defended his actions and claimed that after he threw the punch, Todd threatened to grab a handgun out of his truck, and that is why Quinn drew a handgun.

He also claimed he did not know the gun had gone off and did not mean to shoot Todd. Prosecutors pointed to a witness who testified that Quinn yelled “I’ll kill you” before shooting Todd.

That is the state’s attorney’s main argument for first-degree murder. The defense insisted that Quinn never said that and the shooting was accidental.

The trial will continue with closing arguments on Friday.

