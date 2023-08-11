WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center
BTS Photo Contest
Rebuild Moss Point

Amber Alert canceled for 2-year-old abducted during home invasion

An Amber Alert has been canceled for a 2-year-old girl who was reportedly abducted during a...
An Amber Alert has been canceled for a 2-year-old girl who was reportedly abducted during a home invasion in Missouri.(NCMEC)
By Rheanna Wachter and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 9:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV/Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been canceled for a 2-year-old girl who was reportedly abducted during a home invasion in Missouri.

According to Missouri State Highway Patrol, 2-year-old Aaliya Abernathy was last seen at the 11000 block of Marbella Drive.

Troopers say Aaliya was abducted by two men wearing ski masks during a home invasion after an assault.

Troopers canceled the alert Thursday night.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thursday morning, westbound lanes of I-10 at the Menge Avenue exit are reopen after overnight...
UPDATE: WB I-10 reopen at Menge Ave. exit after overnight bridge demo
Mississippi’s primary elections are now closed and the vote counting is underway.
ELECTION DAY: What’s next? Key election updates and a look-ahead to the general election
According to election officials, the crash was an accident, and one person was injured.
Car crashes into Ocean Springs voting precinct
A Mega Millions ticket is seen as a person makes a purchase inside a convenience store ahead of...
A Mega Millions ticket sold in Florida wins $1.58 billion jackpot, the third-largest in US history
Janvique Entrael Franklin, Jr. (left) and Brandon Box (right)
Suspect in fatal road rage shooting gets maximum sentence

Latest News

Eric's First Alert Forecast 10 p.m. Aug 10, 2023
15 days in a row of 95° or hotter and the streak continues into weekend
"When I go to the grocery store or fill up my car with gas, knowing how much that costs, it’s...
South Mississippi businesses discuss Mississippi minimum wage
Maui fire
Death toll from Hawaii wildfires now at 53 as frantic search for survivors continues
Johnny Hardwick, a voice actor known for "King of the Hill," has died.
Johnny Hardwick, voice actor known for ‘King of the Hill,’ dies