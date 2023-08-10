Wayne Carr wins race for Mississippi Public Service Commissioner in the Southern District

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Mississippi’s Public Service Commission will have a new commissioner from the Southern District.

Wayne Carr from Gulfport defeated incumbent Dane Maxwell in Tuesday’s election.

The Public Service Commission regulates telecommunications, electric, gas, water, and sewer utilities.

In his first interview since winning the election, Carr said he plans to use his experience as a developer and contractor to keep utility bills as manageable as possible.

“If we can reduce our rates to help people out, even if it’s a small amount, I’ll take it,” Carr said. “We just want to work together with the community. Between the citizens and the utility companies, we all have to come together and work together.”

Carr recognizes the challenges of keeping utility rates from rising.

“75% of our grid is 25 years or older, and because of COVID, we have some supply issues,” said Carr. “In our community, we also have tornadoes and hurricanes, so we have to be able to work with the utility companies, and that’s what I want to do. They’re a business, and businesses have to make a profit for their investors, but we also have to work with our citizens too.”

Carr is guaranteed to be one of two newly elected members on the state’s Public Service Commission since Northern District Commissioner Brandon Presley is vacating his seat to run for Governor.

