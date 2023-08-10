WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center
BTS Photo Contest
Rebuild Moss Point

Wayne Carr wins race for Mississippi Public Service Commissioner in the Southern District

Wayne Carr from Gulfport defeated incumbent Dane Maxwell in Tuesday’s election.
By Hugh Keeton
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Mississippi’s Public Service Commission will have a new commissioner from the Southern District.

Wayne Carr from Gulfport defeated incumbent Dane Maxwell in Tuesday’s election.

The Public Service Commission regulates telecommunications, electric, gas, water, and sewer utilities.

In his first interview since winning the election, Carr said he plans to use his experience as a developer and contractor to keep utility bills as manageable as possible.

“If we can reduce our rates to help people out, even if it’s a small amount, I’ll take it,” Carr said. “We just want to work together with the community. Between the citizens and the utility companies, we all have to come together and work together.”

Carr recognizes the challenges of keeping utility rates from rising.

“75% of our grid is 25 years or older, and because of COVID, we have some supply issues,” said Carr. “In our community, we also have tornadoes and hurricanes, so we have to be able to work with the utility companies, and that’s what I want to do. They’re a business, and businesses have to make a profit for their investors, but we also have to work with our citizens too.”

Carr is guaranteed to be one of two newly elected members on the state’s Public Service Commission since Northern District Commissioner Brandon Presley is vacating his seat to run for Governor.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mississippi’s primary elections are now closed and the vote counting is underway.
ELECTION DAY: What’s next? Key election updates and a look-ahead to the general election
According to election officials, the crash was an accident, and one person was injured.
Car crashes into Ocean Springs voting precinct
The fire burned approximately 50 to 60 acres of land, mostly marshland.
Firefighters extinguish Hancock County marsh fire
Matt Haley is elected Harrison County Sheriff
Matt Haley wins race for Harrison County Sheriff
A Mega Millions ticket is seen as a person makes a purchase inside a convenience store ahead of...
A Mega Millions ticket sold in Florida wins $1.58 billion jackpot, the third-largest in US history

Latest News

At 9 p.m. Wednesday night until Thursday at 5 a.m., all westbound lanes of I-10 will close at...
HAPPENING NOW: WB I-10 closing overnight for bridge demo at Menge Ave. exit
Eric's First Alert Forecast 8.9.23
Excessive heat continues
Playground temp. at Miramar Park
AMR warns about heat and playground equipment
Only a little over 20% of the 143,000 registered voters in Harrison County went to the polls.
Harrison County voters react to voter apathy during Mississippi’s 2023 primaries