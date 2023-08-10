Thursday’s Forecast

Unlike the rain showers we saw yesterday morning, today is shaping up to be a sunnier start. The wind will be coming from the southwest at about 10 to 15 mph. We’re looking at a slight 20% chance or less of thunderstorms today. But the big story today is the intense heat. Yes, after weeks of scorching temperatures, we’re under yet another excessive heat warning. Highs are expected to reach between 97 and 100 degrees and the heat index could climb as high as 120 between 11am and 7pm! So, it’s crucial to take precautions. Remember to stay in the shade or air-conditioning whenever possible. And make sure to drink plenty of water – even if you don’t feel thirsty. Don’t forget to check on your elderly, ill neighbors and family members, and ensure your pets have shade and water or are brought indoors. Stay cool and stay safe!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.