READY FOR IT?: Swifties prepare for New Orleans ticket sale release on Thursday

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The countdown is on for Taylor Swift concert ticket sales at the Superdome.

Those with good enough ‘Karma’ snagged a verified fan presale code, but they aren’t ‘Out of the Woods’ just yet.

The digital floodgates open Thursday at 1 p.m. with thousands hoping there will be no ‘Blank Space’ in their wallets.

“These are prices that are going to be a little bit higher than the usual event in the areas,” said Adam Budelli with StubHub. “Just looking at the 2018, she’s already at 17 times more sales on StubHub when compared to that.”

Ticket resale giant, StubHub, says Swift is in a league of her own, already outselling her 2018 Reputation tour by millions of dollars.

“Past the point of comparison to say the least,” added Budelli.

The Eras tour will fulfill Swifties’ ‘Wildest Dreams’ for three nights in New Orleans.

“The ability to play multiple shows in the same city, certainly helps, as much as you can, make it a little bit more affordable as you see that here in L.A. where her show will end 6 out of 7 nights,” said Budelli.

That’s where Carly Brandt is Wednesday night, or NolaSwiftieCarly as she’s known to her 36,000 followers on TikTok. She’s hoping to get a ticket to the closing show in Los Angeles.

“I have a lot of Swifties that are here and there’s also verified accounts that sell fan tickets that are close to face value that aren’t marked up like crazy,” said Brandt.

Social media was buzzing Tuesday night over the verified presale codes required to have a shot at snagging a ticket. That code gets you into the queue to then hopefully complete the sale.

Brandt got her hands on a code for the New Orleans shows. So far, she’s seen Swift’s show at least 12 times.

“Each time, like the Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, has different time slots. Then you’ll enter the code when you’re ready to get in the queue and hope for the best!” said Brandt as she stood outside the SoFi Stadium.

Swifties will have to wait another ‘Cruel Summer’ before the Eras tour comes to New Orleans in October 2024.

Prior to these additional tour dates, all eyes were on Queen B coming to town for one night only in September.

“There was a lot of hype about Beyonce vs. Taylor coming in,” said Budelli. “That’s even 13 times higher than Beyonce.”

And as for any ‘Bad Blood’ when it comes to scammer sales, StubHub says take your worries and ‘Shake it Off’

“For this tour we are only seeing 0.02% of issues at the door so it’s basically non-existent,” said Budelli.

After Taylor Swift wraps her final show in Los Angeles, she’ll head overseas for a year, but an international flight isn’t stopping Swifties from North America.

StubHub reports 50% of their buyers for those shows are planning to fly from the United States.

