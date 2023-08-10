WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center
BTS Photo Contest
Rebuild Moss Point

Biloxi’s former Margaritaville Casino just sold. Here’s what’s planned for the Back Bay site

After sitting empty for more than eight years, the old Margaritaville Casino Biloxi site has...
After sitting empty for more than eight years, the old Margaritaville Casino Biloxi site has been purchased for more than $4.9 million.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The old Margaritaville Casino on Biloxi’s Back Bay now has a new owner with big plans, but it won’t include a casino.

The buyer is MIC, a company out of Michigan and Las Vegas owned by Harry Mohney.

Attorney Britt Singletary represented MIC in the deal. He said 11 different venues will be developed at the Biloxi property for bars, restaurants, live music, activities like axe throwing, and outdoor rentals like jet skis.

One of the bars will be a Cat’s Meow Karaoke bar like the famous French Quarter location and its sister locations in Las Vegas, Orange Beach, Nashville, and Saginaw, Michigan. A Hammerheads is also expected to be part of what’s offered in Biloxi.  

Singletary says a casino will not be part of the new development. He said the purchase price for the old casino property was more than $4.9 million. The space has been sitting empty for more than eight years. 

Developers hope to have the venue open in 12 months.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thursday morning, westbound lanes of I-10 at the Menge Avenue exit are reopen after overnight...
UPDATE: WB I-10 reopen at Menge Ave. exit after overnight bridge demo
Mississippi’s primary elections are now closed and the vote counting is underway.
ELECTION DAY: What’s next? Key election updates and a look-ahead to the general election
According to election officials, the crash was an accident, and one person was injured.
Car crashes into Ocean Springs voting precinct
A Mega Millions ticket is seen as a person makes a purchase inside a convenience store ahead of...
A Mega Millions ticket sold in Florida wins $1.58 billion jackpot, the third-largest in US history
Janvique Entrael Franklin, Jr. (left) and Brandon Box (right)
Suspect in fatal road rage shooting gets maximum sentence

Latest News

A number of residential and commercial projects are coming out of the ground right now in South...
Developer Ivan Spinner talks about growth trends on the coast
Kimberly Marquee with Southern Girl Cookies in Waveland joins us to talk about the king of...
Celebrating National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day with Southern Girl Cookies
The future USS Jack H. Lucas (DDG 125) completed acceptance trials, May 18. DDG 125 is the...
Ingalls awarded six destroyers in multi-year Navy contract
Austin Jenkins is the newest addition to the HCPHC team as the airport’s director.
Stennis International Airport announces new director