Wednesday’s Forecast

Some of us are waking up to wet weather. There will be a chance for a few coastal rain showers today, mainly in the morning. Hopefully that will help to temporarily put a dent in the heat. But, the overall pattern remains the same with a heat warning in effect. Today’s high temperatures should reach about 95 to 99. And the heat index could climb to an unbelievable 120 degrees at times from 11AM to 7PM.

