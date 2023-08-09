Wednesday’s Forecast

WLOX Careers
Some of us are waking up to wet weather. As the rain soaks the ground, this may set the stage for super steamy weather.
By Wesley Williams
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 4:36 AM CDT
Some of us are waking up to wet weather. There will be a chance for a few coastal rain showers today, mainly in the morning. Hopefully that will help to temporarily put a dent in the heat. But, the overall pattern remains the same with a heat warning in effect. Today’s high temperatures should reach about 95 to 99. And the heat index could climb to an unbelievable 120 degrees at times from 11AM to 7PM.

