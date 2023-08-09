WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center
BTS Photo Contest
Rebuild Moss Point

Walking as few as 4,000 steps can reduce your risk of early death, but more is better

Walking can help keep you alive, a study says.
Walking can help keep you alive, a study says.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 7:15 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - As few as 4,000 steps a day could reduce your risk of death, according to a new study published Tuesday in the European Journal of Preventative Cardiology.

Though experts found that walking a minimum of 4,000 steps a day significantly reduces the risk of early death, they say more is better.

As step count goes up, so do the benefits for health.

Every increase of 500 to 1000 steps a day may lead to significant mortality reductions.

Getting in 20,000 steps a day saw the greatest benefit.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mississippi’s primary elections are now closed and the vote counting is underway.
ELECTION DAY: What’s next? Key election updates and a look-ahead to the general election
According to election officials, the crash was an accident, and one person was injured.
Car crashes into Ocean Springs voting precinct
Hancock County firefighters are still working to extinguish a massive fire and keep the flames...
Firefighters work to put out a Hancock County marsh fire
Matt Haley is elected Harrison County Sheriff
Matt Haley wins race for Harrison County Sheriff
Here’s what you need to know about voting in South Mississippi.
Primary voting now underway across South Mississippi

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump arrives to board his plane at Ronald Reagan Washington...
Donald Trump wants his election subversion trial moved out of Washington. That won’t be easy
Officials said the EMS workers were taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries.
Several EMS personnel injured after falling 15-20 feet in porch collapse
Mississippi’s primary elections are now closed and the vote counting is underway.
ELECTION DAY: What’s next? Key election updates and a look-ahead to the general election
Smoke blows across the slope of Haleakala volcano on Maui, Hawaii, as a fire burns in Maui's...
Wildfire destroys much of Hawaii community as people flee into water to escape flames