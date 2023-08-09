WLOX Careers
Suspect in fatal road rage shooting gets maximum sentence

Janvique Entrael Franklin, Jr. (left) and Brandon Box (right)
Janvique Entrael Franklin, Jr. (left) and Brandon Box (right)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 9:42 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The man accused of shooting and killing Brandon Box in May 2020 was sentenced to 20 years in prison Wednesday morning.

Last Tuesday, a jury found Janvique Entrael Franklin Jr. guilty of manslaughter in the May 25, 2020 shooting. Franklin was arrested July 17, 2020 after weeks of authorities searching for the suspect.

Suspect in Memorial Day road rage shooting admitted to firing gun, say authorities

Last week in court, new details of the case emerged as officials testified.

Testimony from Special Agent Jason Gazzo with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and video of Franklin’s initial interrogation shed light on the events that led up to the fatal shooting.

Wednesday morning, WLOX is hoping to speak with family of the victim, Brandon Box. We will update you with more information both on air and online.

