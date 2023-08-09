Ocean Springs High football team practices early to beat the heat

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - For high school football teams in Mississippi, the phrase “the early bird gets the worm” has become very important when trying to beat the heat.

It means getting to practice before the numbers on the WetBulb Globe Temperature (WBGT) app show dangerous outdoor heat levels.

The WBGT app is required by the Mississippi High School Activities Association. Coaches have the app and can see the difference between safe and dangerous temperatures for outdoor activities.

In this case, the Ocean Springs High Greyhounds beat the Wet Bulb Globe Temperature (WBGT).

“Obviously we can’t predict how it’s going to be, and the wet bulb guidelines they put on us is all good stuff, but you never know when it’s going to be over that 90-92 mark, and we’ve got to get that work in before Aug. 25,” said Jake Bramlett, head football coach for Ocean Springs.

When practice started at 5:45 a.m., the WBGT temperature was 82.8. At 7 a.m., with the sun rising in the sky, the number was at 83.5 and rising.

Bright & early: As the sun comes up, the Ocean Springs Greyhounds are practicing early to avoid the intense afternoon heat in South Mississippi. pic.twitter.com/Rsaad3gGWc — Bill Snyder (@BillSnyderWLOX) August 9, 2023

The higher the temperature, the less teams are able to do in the sweltering heat.

“We’ve gotta do what we need to do to get our practices in. At 5:45, we’ve got some committed players and coaches. Everyone was here at 5:30. We fed them some breakfast and got ‘em going,” Bramlett said.

The WBGT app is color-coded, with green numbers meaning normal all the way up to red numbers, which mean no outdoor activities are allowed. The guidelines cover athletics as well as other school-related activities.

“We can come back in the 4th block, and we’ll be inside and look at film and life weights. The kids then get home early, then get home, get to bed, and do it again early tomorrow.”

Coaches say they will continue this schedule until oppressive heat temperatures go down.

“You’re full team practices aren’t feasible when it gets that hot. The kids are waking up at 5:05 and not really knowing where they are, but they come up here and make it happen,” Bramlett added.

