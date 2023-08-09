WLOX Careers
Kiwis recalled in multiple states for possible listeria contamination

The fruits subject to recall are Zespri brand kiwis packaged in a 1-pound plastic container.(FDA)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
(Gray News) – Kiwis sold in several U.S. states are being recalled because of a potential listeria contamination.

The Food and Drug Administration announced the recall Tuesday.

The fruits subject to recall are Zespri brand kiwis packaged in a 1-pound plastic container. They were sold at grocery stores in the following states:

  • Florida
  • Georgia
  • Illinois
  • Indiana
  • Kentucky
  • Michigan
  • North Carolina
  • New York
  • Ohio
  • Pennsylvania
  • Tennessee
  • Texas
  • Virginia
  • Wisconsin

Zespri kiwis sold in other states are not part of this recall.

The FDA said the kiwis subject to recall also have a container with UPC code code 8 18849 02009 3. The fruits themselves have stickers on them with bar code 9400 9552.

No illnesses have been reported to date. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said listeria can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, elderly people, and those with weakened immune systems. It can also cause miscarriages and stillbirths in pregnant women.

Parent company David Oppenheimer and Company I, LLC is urging people to throw the fruit away immediately. Anyone with questions can contact the company at 1-866-698-2580 or contact@oppy.com.

