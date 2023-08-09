John Ledbetter wins race for Jackson County Sheriff

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - When former Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell was sworn into Congress, it was John Ledbetter who was voted in by the Board of Supervisors to serve the remainder of Ezell’s term.

He now earns a term of his own, beating out three other competitors in Louie Miller, Robbie O’Bryant and Robert Blocker.

RELATED: Statewide, Coastwide election results

Here’s the winners for all other races in Jackson County:

JACKSON COUNTY SUPERVISORS

District 2

Ennit Morris (D)

District 5

Randy Bosarge (R)

DISTRICT 3 JUSTICE COURT

Jason Thornton (R)

JACKSON COUNTY CONSTABLE

K. Shane Langfitt (R)

