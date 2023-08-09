WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center
BTS Photo Contest
Rebuild Moss Point

Hosemann fends off challengers, clinches Republican nomination for lieutenant governor

Republican Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann speaks to reporters after voting in the party primary at...
Republican Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann speaks to reporters after voting in the party primary at his precinct in Jackson, Miss., Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023.(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 11:24 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Incumbent Delbert Hosemann has secured the Republican nomination for lieutenant governor.

He defeated challenges from state Sen. Chris McDaniel and educator Tiffany Longino.

The race had grabbed much attention, with Hosemann and McDaniel running negative ads against each other in the weeks leading up to the election.

Hosemann will face his Democratic challenger Ryan Grover in the November election.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mississippi’s primary elections are now closed and the vote counting is underway.
ELECTION DAY: What’s next? Key election updates and a look-ahead to the general election
According to election officials, the crash was an accident, and one person was injured.
Car crashes into Ocean Springs voting precinct
Hancock County firefighters are still working to extinguish a massive fire and keep the flames...
Firefighters work to put out a Hancock County marsh fire
Matt Haley is elected Harrison County Sheriff
Matt Haley wins race for Harrison County Sheriff
A Mega Millions ticket is seen as a person makes a purchase inside a convenience store ahead of...
A Mega Millions ticket sold in Florida wins $1.58 billion jackpot, the third-largest in US history

Latest News

Excessive heat warning
Carrie's Midday First Alert Forecast
A Mega Millions ticket is seen as a person makes a purchase inside a convenience store ahead of...
A Mega Millions ticket sold in Florida wins $1.58 billion jackpot, the third-largest in US history
Janvique Entrael Franklin, Jr. (left) and Brandon Box (right)
Suspect in fatal road rage shooting gets maximum sentence
Steamy Wednesday. Heartbreaking heat deaths in Texas. Click and watch the forecast video for...
Wesley's Wednesday First Alert Forecast
At 9 p.m. Wednesday night, all westbound lanes of I-10 will close at the Menge Ave. exit while...
HAPPENING WEDNESDAY: WB I-10 closing overnight for bridge demo at Menge Ave. exit