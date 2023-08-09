Harrison County voters react to voter apathy during Mississippi’s 2023 primaries

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Mississippi saw a 30% voter turnout statewide in its 2023 primary elections, and Harrison County’s turnout was far lower than the statewide average.

Only a little over 20% of the 143,000 registered voters in Harrison County went to the polls.

“I think that’s sad,” said resident John Luna. He reacted to the voter apathy while working out in a Gulfport gym.

“It’s an obligation, in my opinion, to vote at least have your voice heard,” Luna said. “Even though your candidate may or may not win, the point is you did vote.”

First Missionary Baptist Church Biloxi Pastor Eric Dickey said he’s not only expressing disappointment about the turnout, but he’s also worrying about the youngest of our voters.

“We can’t allow voter apathy to continue in our community,” Dickey said. “How do we try to make this resonate with many of our young people because we want young people to know that so much has gone on to ensure that we all have a change for voting.”

Pastor Dickey said he wants leaders in the community to come up with strategies that will make young people excited about getting out to vote.

“If we set up some ad hoc things in our churches, even in the community,” he said. “Spend the day in City Hall and county government. Let the young people see just how it connects. There are so many reasons why the young people should be voting.”

Luna said he’s urging residents across the state of Mississippi to express their rights in the next elections.

“You should take advantage of it, no matter the office, no matter the candidates,” he said. “You still need to express your views and vote.”

