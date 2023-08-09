WLOX Careers
HAPPENING WEDNESDAY: WB I-10 closing overnight for bridge demo at Menge Ave. exit

At 9 p.m. Wednesday night, all westbound lanes of I-10 will close at the Menge Ave. exit while crews demolish the overpass bridge.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - At 9 p.m. Wednesday night, all westbound lanes of I-10 will close at the Menge Ave. exit while crews demolish the overpass bridge.

The interstate should reopen by 5 a.m. Until then, drivers who can avoid the area will probably want to choose a different route.

During the overnight closure, westbound traffic on I-10 will be re-routed up the Menge Ave. exit ramp, and back down the entrance ramp. Detour signs will be in place, and drivers are asked to stay on high alert for roadside workers.

Bridge demolition is already underway at the overpass to remove the bridge deck. This overnight closure will allow crews to remove the bridge beams.

Westbound drivers on I-10 have been enduring weeks of delays and lane closures since work began just after July 4.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) tells us there’s more work to be done on the westbound side before crews begin doing the same thing on the eastbound lanes and ramps. WLOX News will announce as soon as MDOT schedules that closure.

The massive rebuild of this interchange is needed to make way for the 74,000-square-foot Buc-ee’s Travel Center. It’s expected to take 13 months to complete the work on the highway, bridge and ramps.

Construction on the Buc-ee’s is expected to begin sometime in the fall.

