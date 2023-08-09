Hancock County reelects Sheriff Ricky Adam; Runoff set for Chancery Clerk race

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Hancock County voters reelected Sheriff Ricky Adam in Tuesday’s Republican primary. The incumbent bested three other candidates in the GOP faceoff. And without any other candidates in the November general election, Adam will serve another four years as the county’s top law enforcer.

The race for Chancery Clerk was also a highly contested one with four candidates in the Republican primary. The top two finishers, Tiffany Lee Cowman and Kodie Koenenn (with 42% and 31% of the vote respectively) advance to a runoff on August 29th. The winner of the runoff will take the office.

Here’s a look at how Hancock County’s supervisor races shaped up:

Hancock Co. District 1 Supervisor - GOP

Donald Wayne Graham and Packer Ladner will advance to a runoff. The winner will face Democrat Cody W. Shiyou in the November general election.

Hancock Co. District 2 Supervisor - GOP

Incumbent Greg Shaw and Republican challenger Byron Ladner will advance to a runoff. The winner faces Libertarian Timothy P. Stinson, Jr. in the November general election.

Hancock Co. District 3 Supervisor - GOP

With 59% of the primary vote, and no opposition in November, current Diamondhead Councilman Chuck Clark will become the new supervisor for District 3. This seat opened up when current Supervisor Kodie Koenenn decided to run for Chancery Clerk.

Hancock Co. District 4 Supervisor - GOP

Incumbent Supervisor Scotty Adam won reelection in District 4 with a resounding 65% of the vote.

Also on the ballot Tuesday:

Hancock Co. Place 2 Justice Court - GOP

With 77% of the vote, Incumbent Brian S. Necaise also had an easy walk to victory for Place 2 Justice Court Judge.

Hancock Co. Place 1 Constable - GOP

Incumbent Terry L. Necaise received 66% of the vote and will remain Place 1 Constable.

Hancock Co. Place 2 Constable - GOP

John Ladner avoided a runoff with 52% of the vote for Place 2 Constable.

Hancock Co. Place 3 Constable - GOP

Guy “Tater” Graham received 66% of the vote, ousting the incumbent, and becoming the Place 3 Constable.

Most of Tuesday’s winners don’t face opposition in the November 7th General Election. Any races that go to a runoff will be decided August 29th.

To see all of South Mississippi’s Primary Election results, including statewide election numbers, visit: https://www.wlox.com/politics/election-results/

