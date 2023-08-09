AMR warns about heat and playground equipment

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The excessive heat is taking a toll on people in many ways.

In the past ten days, American Medical Response (AMR) has transported ten patients with heat stroke or heat exhaustion.

City officials in Picayune have made playgrounds off-limits during the afternoon hours because the swings and slides are just too hot to touch.

On Wednesday, temperatures on playground equipment at Miramar Beach reached 103.3 F, 101.4 F, and 108.3 F.

“When it comes to all the playgrounds and stuff, it’s always best to make sure you’re going up and feeling it before your kids do,” said Logan Ladner, Advanced EMT at AMR. “Especially these hot metal slides at the older playgrounds. They’re abnormally hot, in such a way that they could cause very minor burns on the hands.”

Ladner said staying cool and properly hydrated is vital. He recommends kids drink two water bottles and one Powerade or Gatorade bottle to sufficiently maintain body hydration levels.

“Get ‘em enough to make sure that they’re still sweating,” he said.

Ladner also warned about possible personality or mood shifts in children. He says that if you notice them starting to change or if they feel very sick, immediately call 911.

“That’s a pretty big warning sign,” he said. “Even with adults.”

