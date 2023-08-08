Tuesday’s Forecast

WLOX Careers
Another excessive heat warning is in effect. That means we're looking at a potentially dangerous heat index soaring up to 115 degrees. Should we even get our ho
By Wesley Williams
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 5:06 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Hello, there! The day is shaping up to be partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Today’s rain chance is only 20% to 40% so should we even get our hopes up? High temperatures will be quite toasty, reaching the upper 90s to around 100 degrees yet again. Now, here’s the important news: another excessive heat warning is in effect. That means we’re looking at a potentially dangerous heat index soaring up to 115 degrees from 11 am to 7 pm. This relentless heatwave isn’t showing signs of letting up. So, it’s crucial to stay vigilant. Be sure to take breaks from the heat by finding some shade or staying indoors in air-conditioned spaces. Hydration is key: remember to drink plenty of water throughout the day, even if you don’t feel thirsty. And let’s not forget about our vulnerable community members. Check on your elderly or ill neighbors and family members to ensure they’re coping well with the heat. And, if you have pets, bring them indoors or provide a shady spot along with ample water. Let’s all work together to beat the heat and stay safe today!

