Relentless heat this week

We won’t get much relief from the heat tonight. Temperatures will only drop into the low 80s by Tuesday morning, and it will stay incredibly humid. Tuesday is going to be another blazing hot and humid day! High temperatures will reach the upper 90s, and the heat index could be as high as 115. If we’re lucky, there will be a few isolated showers and storms. However, many of us will stay dry.

Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday will be just as hot and humid. Highs will stay in the upper 90s, and there’s a good chance the heat index will be around 110-115. While each day brings a chance for a few storms, many of us won’t see any rain.

It looks like the intense heat and humidity will last into the weekend. Highs on Saturday and Sunday will be in the upper 90s, and the heat index will stay between 110-115. Hit or miss showers and storms will be possible each day.

