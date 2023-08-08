Primary voting now underway across South Mississippi

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Tuesday, South Mississippians will head to the polls to vote in a variety of important races.

On the ballot are 66 primary elections across the state, including four statewide races for governor, lieutenant governor, agriculture commissioner and insurance commissioner, 16 primaries for state Senate, 44 for the state House of Representatives and two seats for the state Public Service Commission.

Here’s what you need to know about voting in South Mississippi.

WHEN CAN I VOTE? Polls are open Tuesday, August 8 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., local time. Any voter in line at 7 p.m. is entitled to cast a ballot.

WHERE CAN I VOTE? To find your polling location, visit https://myelectionday.sos.state.ms.us/VoterOutreach/Pages/VOSearch.aspx or call the Secretary of State’s Election Hotline at 1-800-829-6786.

VOTER PHOTO ID: Voters are required to show photo identification at the polls. A voter without an acceptable form of photo identification is entitled to cast an affidavit ballot. For more information, visit www.msvoterID.ms.gov.

VOTER ID AFFIDAVIT BALLLOT: Voters who cast an affidavit ballot by reason of voter ID must present an acceptable form of photo ID to their Circuit Clerk’s Office by August 15.

IN-PERSON ABSENTEE VOTING: The last day to absentee vote in-person was Saturday, August 5.

MAIL-IN ABSENTEE VOTING: All mail-in absentee ballots must be postmarked by August 8 and received by county Circuit Clerk Offices by August 15 in order to count.

VOTER REGISTRATION: Check to verify your voter registration at https://www.msegov.com/sos/voter_registration/amiregistered/Search.

CAMPAIGNING: It is unlawful to campaign for any candidate within 150 feet of any entrance to a polling place, unless on private property.

LOITERING: The polling places should be clear for 30 feet from every entrance of all people except elections officials, voters waiting to vote, or authorized poll watchers.

CLOTHING: You must be careful with what you wear to the polls when you go to vote. Mississippi does not allow T-shirts, buttons or stickers with candidates’ names or pictures on them within 150 feet of the polling center.

CAMERA PHONES: Voters are prohibited from taking pictures of their marked ballot.

PROBLEMS AT THE POLLS: If you run into any issues at the polls, contact your circuit clerk’s office, your county’s election commission, or file a complaint with the Secretary of State’s office using this form: https://sos.ms.gov/sites/default/files/election_and_voting/HAVAComplaintForm.pdf

STILL HAVE QUESTIONS? Contact the Mississippi Secretary of State’s office by calling the Elections Hotline at 1-800-829-6786 or visit https://www.sos.ms.gov/yall-vote

Tune into WLOX News on ABC and WLOX.com for election updates at 8 and 8:30 p.m. Our special one-hour program “Decision Mississippi” will begin at 9 p.m.

