Firefighters working to put out massive flames in Waveland

WAVELAND, Miss. (WLOX) - Hancock County firefighters are still working to extinguish a massive fire and keep the flames away from a nearby state park.

The fire, which started as a woods fire in the Clermont Harbor community off of South Street, would trigger an evacuation of the nearby Buccaneer State Park just after 7 p.m. A cause has yet to be determined.

Officials with both West Hancock FD and Waveland FD are on the scene. No injuries have been reported at this time.

This story will be updated as we learn more information.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.