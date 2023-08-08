ELECTION DAY: What’s next? Key election updates and a look-ahead to the general election

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Mississippi’s primary elections are now closed and the vote counting is underway. Here’s what you need to know about what happens next:

STATEWIDE ELECTIONS

While it’s widely anticipated that Gov. Tate Reeves will be taking on Democrat candidate Brandon Presley come November, but first he faces two other candidates, David Hardigree and John Witcher, for the right to represent the GOP in November. Barring a runoff election, the next step for voters will be on November 7.

For Lieutenant Governor, incumbent Delbert Hosemann faces two other Republicans: State Sen. Chris McDaniel and educator Tiffany Longino. If necessary, a primary runoff would be slated for August 29 with the general election coming on November 7. The GOP winner will face Democrat candidate Ryan Grover, who is the only Democrat running.

In the race for Mississippi Insurance Commissioner, incumbent Mike Chaney faces just one Republican challenger in Mitch Young, a 20-year U.S. Navy vet. The winner faces lone Democrat candidate Bruce Burton in the general election.

Incumbent Dane Maxwell faces off against Republican challenger Wayne Carr for Southern District Public Service Commissioner.

Just one Democratic primary race was held for a statewide position Tuesday. Three democrats are in the running for Mississippi Agriculture Commissioner. Candidates include:

Robert Bradford Sr., the current Homeland Security Director of Adams County

Terry Rogers II , an 18-year-old from Quitman affiliated with NAACP Youth & College

Bethany Hill, executive director for the Mississippi Women’s Cannabis Chamber of Commerce

The winner will face GOP incumbent Andy Gipson, who was first elected into the position in 2018.

HARRISON COUNTY SHERIFF

In Harrison County, two of the sheriff office’s own face off for the opportunity to fill the shoes of Sheriff Troy Peterson, who announced his retirement in December of 2022 after serving 30 years with the department.

Louis Elias, who holds the rank of Major within HCSO, has held a career in law enforcement for over 25 years. According to his campaign website, he views school security, improving jail operations and recruitment as top priorities.

On the other side, Administrative Captain Matt Haley places an emphasis on experience as one of the reasons he should be elected, working closely with Sheriff Peterson over the last few years.

This race will be decided by Tuesday’s primary vote since both candidates are Republicans.

JACKSON COUNTY SHERIFF

After former Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell was elected to Congress in 2022, John Ledbetter was appointed to finish Ezell’s term. Now, he must face three other candidates before receiving a term of his own.

Former Sheriff’s Deputy Louie Miller now makes a run for Sheriff after shooting for District 5 Supervisor in 2015. Miller has served in the law enforcement world for 36 years. After a car break-in in Vancleave, he made sure to put emphasis on being proactive at a public forum.

“You got to put the manpower out there to hunt them down, hold them accountable for their actions for what they’re doing. If they’re seeing units in the neighborhoods on a regular basis, it’ll put the burglaries in another county,” said Miller.

Moss Point police officer Robbie O’Bryant served with JCSO from 2003 to 2020. He’s a two-time Patrol Officer of the Year — once in 2011 under Sheriff Mike Byrd and again in 2018 under Sheriff Ezell.

“I spent my entire life growing up in the sheriff’s office. I started there in ‘95 as a new patrol and grew from there. I spent my career going through the different divisions in the sheriff’s office to get a good understanding and actually working with the citizens of the county,” said O’Bryant.

Robert Blocker, served as a Captain at JCSO before retiring. Blocker says he will not only create a mental health wellness program for officers, but also create a full-time DUI unit to help deter drunk driving. He also calls for drug initiatives.

“People are stealing to provide and purchase narcotics. We need to get our narcotics task force back on the streets, but also, we need to get more boots on the ground,” he said.

All candidates are Republican, meaning Tuesday’s election will decide Jackson County’s next sheriff barring a runoff.

STONE COUNTY SHERIFF

Like Peterson, Stone County Sheriff Mike Farmer has announced that he will retire at the end of his current term. Now, six candidates are vying for his spot. That includes:

OTHER KEY RACES

Like the other Sheriff races, Republican primaries in George, Greene and Hancock Counties will decide who takes the position, with no Democratic candidates.

For a live update on all primary elections taking place across the coast, make sure to keep an eye on our election tracker and election map.

