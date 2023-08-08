ELECTION DAY: Haley, Elias face off in Harrison County Sheriff’s race

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - In Harrison County, two of the sheriff office’s own face off to fill the shoes of Sheriff Troy Peterson, who announced his retirement in December of 2022 after serving 30 years with the department.

Louis Elias, who holds the rank of Major within HCSO, has worked in law enforcement for more than 25 years. According to his campaign website, he views school security, improving jail operations, and recruitment as top priorities.

“We’re going to improve the detention center by changing the way we do business, creating a better work environment for employees so that we can retain them once we recruit them,” Elias said.

When asked what it means to be a law enforcement officer at a forum in Biloxi, Elias explained that it boils down to more than just a badge.

“It’s someone who not only completes the necessary training to become a law enforcement officer but has the proper intentions, proper character and most importantly someone who has the capabilities of remaining humble,” he explained.

On the other side, Administrative Captain Matt Haley places emphasis on experience as one of the reasons he should be elected, having worked closely with Sheriff Peterson over the last few years.

Like Elias, Haley believes staffing is a major issue.

“We need to bring the salaries up to where they can make a living,” Haley said. “The first problem we have is the amount of officers we have down.”

Haley also brings experience with other agencies, such as the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, along with the Coastal Narcotics Enforcement Team.

“Having been the commander of the Coastal Narcotics Enforcement Team, I had to work with all of the chiefs all over the Gulf Coast. And there wasn’t a time that I couldn’t pick up a phone and call them for anything that I needed, or resources that I needed. I don’t foresee that changing,” said Matt Haley.

Since both Louis Elias and Matt Haley are Republicans, the race for Harrison County Sheriff will be decided in the August 8th Primary Election.

While it’s clear the two candidates have more than a few things in common, Dave Elliott sat down with the two in July for one last conversation leading up to the election.

The race will be decided by Tuesday’s primaries, as all the candidates are Republicans. The new sheriff will begin his term in January.

