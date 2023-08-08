WLOX Careers
Countdown to Kickoff 2023: Bay Tigers

The Bay Tigers return nearly every starter on offense in 2023.
By Blake Brannon
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 8:55 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - After a 2-7 year in 2022 following back-to-back playoff appearances, the Bay Tigers are going back to what’s tried and true.

As head coach Jeremy Turcotte puts it, in football sometimes less is more.

“In this offseason, we’ve very much simplified things,” said Coach Turcotte. “We’ve gone back to the basics, we’ve gone back to the things that in 23 years of coaching. I know doing less better is the way to go.”

With the simplified scheme comes the other part of the punch for the Tigers as they return nearly everyone on offense.

“There’s nobody going out on the field on offense this year that has not started a football game at their position,” said Turcotte.

Of those returners is three-year starting quarterback Xander Ladner

“He can tell everybody what to do exactly how I would say it. It’s very beneficial to have him back,” Turcotte added.

Ladner says since starting as a freshman two years ago, he’s been able to build great chemistry with his offensive line and skill players.

“My runningback, he’s in my grade, one of my top wide receivers is in my grade, so we’ve all been together since we were in seventh grade,” said Ladner. “All of my other offensive players are just a grade above, and we’ve all been together since ninth grade too.”

Another returner is senior offensive lineman and Stanford commit Ziron Brown.

Brown says he’s worked on the mental aspect of the game in the offseason, and says the team has a better focus and determination coming into the fall.

“This offseason we focused on being more disciplined and mentally tough, so we did a lot of conditioning for the little things and stuff like that,” said Brown. “Last season, we didn’t focus on that, and that led us to 2-7″

For Ladner, he’s also worked on the mental aspect of the game as well as some of his off-the-field skills and says they’re ready to showcase all they can do in 2023.

“Leadership, knowing that I’m an upperclassman now I’ve got to be a better leader and more consistency on throwing the ball, more completions, make bigger plays,” said Ladner.

Bay opens up the season on the other side of the coast, taking on Resurrection.

