Coast Life: The Arts, Hancock County builds on artistic culture

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - The Coast Life has a rich artistic heritage, and in Bay St. Louis, there’s a place to celebrate the arts and build future artists.

“I had heard Bay St. Louis is a place a part and I decide it should be a place of art,” said Mamie Hillery, Arts Hancock County board treasurer.

Now, the Arts Hancock County is building on the artistic culture. (WLOX)

For Hillery, making Bay St. Louis a place of art meant transforming the building in the Depot District where Carter Church designed legendary Mardi Gras costumes into a showcase for the Arts of Hancock County.

Since the building opened in August 2022, members like Kathy Bensabat have had a place to display their art. Bensabat is also able to pass on her painting skills by teaching watercolor classes.

“Most people say I want to do oils or acrylics because they’re easier to do and I always tell them I can make anybody a watercolorist, just give me a chance,” said Bensabat.

Aspiring artists can learn to make anything from watercolor paintings to the jellyfish that hang from the ceiling.

A wide variety of art made by local artists is on display and for sale. As a professional architect, John Anderson’s contribution to the gallery is on permanent display outside the gallery’s entrance.

“I guess my brilliant idea was this big A, A for art,” said Anderson.

Anderson found the large metal letters A-R-T-S in a junkyard. He pieced them together and painted them in bright colors.

“It’s exciting to see your work get built anytime it gets built anywhere, but this one is a labor of love,” said Anderson.

The Arts, Hancock County will celebrate its 20th anniversary in October, but until last year when the gallery opened, the organization didn’t have a centralized location. Now, the building is capitalizing on the artistic culture.

“It helps grow the community, it gives children and adults an outlet, a place to appreciate and participate in the arts, and try something new,” said Nancy Mellon, Arts Hancock County vice chair.

“I love art,” said Hillery. “I think art makes people happy and I would love for our place to help every single individual to find their particular happy art.”

You can find more information on the classes and workshops offered and the schedules on The Arts, Hancock County’s website.

