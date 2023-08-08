WLOX Careers
Bay St. Louis new Police Department beginning to take shape

By Ja'Colbi Rivers
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 9:48 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - Bay St. Louis Police Chief Toby Schwartz is excited about the future.

The new police building, named after the city’s first black police chief, offers a bigger space for officers. It also provides offices, a room for evidence and a lobby for the public.

“We want the public to feel welcomed when they come in,” said Chief Schwartz. “We want them to be comfortable as their needs are being met.”

Two of the rooms were prioritized during planning: the conference room for briefings and a training room for first responders.

“If they need a specialized private room with state-of-the-art functionality and equipment, we will have that in our conference room,” said Chief Schwartz. “We can host a variety of training here in the city right out of our training room so that’s a big one.”

The two rooms will be named after Sergeant Steven Robin, who was known for briefing officers on operations, and Officer Branden Estorffe, who took training seriously.

Chief Schwartz says with the help of local and state leaders, he wants to add more modern technology to the department to better equip his officers.

“Whether it’s a smart board or a smart TV for your training environment, those are some significant costs,” said Chief Schwartz. “Old policing and some of those techniques are no longer practical. We’re entering into modern-day policing, and we’re better prepared for it.”

The chief says he is grateful for the support from local and state leaders who helped to make the new department happen.

“We cannot say thank you enough, without them this wouldn’t have happened,” said Chief Schwartz.

Chief Schwartz says they are looking to make the move into the new building this fall.

