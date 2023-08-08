WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center
BTS Photo Contest
Rebuild Moss Point

15-year-old killed when tree falls on him during severe storm, coroner says

A 15-year-old was killed when a tree fell on him in South Carolina on Monday evening, officials said. (Source: WHNS)
By Freeman Stoddard and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 9:53 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDERSON, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) – A 15-year-old was killed when a tree fell on him in South Carolina on Monday evening, officials said.

The Anderson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Evan Kinley from Anderson. He was a sophomore at TL Hanna High School.

The coroner said the teen stopped at his grandparents’ house during the severe storm around 5 p.m. and was standing at the entrance to the garage when a large tree fell and landed on him.

The coroner ruled Evan’s death as accidental and classified it as a death resulting from severe weather.

Following the tragedy, Anderson School District 5 Superintendent Brenda Kelly sent out the following message to the district:

“Anderson Five Family, it is with a heavy heart that I inform you that tonight, Evan Kinley, a tenth grade student at TL Hanna High School was tragically killed during the thunderstorms. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this time, and additional support staff members will serve at TL Hanna tomorrow to help students and staff process this tragedy. Words never seem to convey comfort during a time like this, but please take a moment to remember why we are in the roles that we are, and please keep Evan, his family, and the TLH students, faculty, and staff in mind as you go about your day tomorrow. As the district learns more information about arrangements, we will be sure to send that information out accordingly.”

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marcus Howard Peterson, 20, and a 17-year-old are both charged with armed robbery and...
ARRESTED: Gulfport Police charge two in Friday shooting on Dedeaux Rd.
The first punch is thrown in what became a brawl along the Montgomery riverfront Saturday...
No arrests yet in Montgomery Riverfront brawl; Tuesday news conference called
Fire in Hancock County
Firefighters working to put out massive flames in Waveland
Scotte Myers, 54
Saucier man arrested for Roadhouse 49 Bar & Grill stabbing
Whistle Stop Café
Whistle Stop Café in Wiggins now for sale

Latest News

The 37,000 Scouts, who hailed from 156 countries and were mostly teenagers, folded up their...
South Korea evacuates thousands of Scouts from coastal campsite as tropical storm nears
The Weird Barbie doll will feature the hot pink outfit Kate McKinnon wore in the movie,...
Mattel is releasing a limited-edition Weird Barbie doll
FILE - Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at the UnidosUS 2023 Annual Conference July 24,...
Harris will announce a new rule that raises worker pay on federal construction projects
FILE - People watch the stand atop a rock formation to watch sunset, July 30, 2023, in Phoenix....
July heat waves hit crucial warming threshold