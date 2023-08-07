WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center
BTS Photo Contest
Rebuild Moss Point

Two die when tree falls on car in Mississippi

Two die when tree falls on car in Mississippi
Two die when tree falls on car in Mississippi(WTVA)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICKASAW COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) — Two people died Sunday after a tree fell on a car east of Houston, Mississippi.

The accident near Highway 8 and County Road 94 apparently happened as severe storms moved through the area.

Chickasaw County Coroner Larry Harris confirmed the deaths.

Four people occupied the SUV. The driver and one passenger received moderate injuries, according to MHP.

Two passengers, Aron Barriosand, 22, and Annie Harris, 58, died.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This story will be updated as more information is released.
Wreck in Gulfport caused by suicide, officials say
The church had a full crowd at it's new location.
Mosaic Church is expanding into Harrison County
Whistle Stop Café
Whistle Stop Café in Wiggins now for sale
Marcus Howard Peterson, 20, and a 17-year-old are both charged with armed robbery and...
ARRESTED: Gulfport Police charge two in Friday shooting on Dedeaux Rd.
US Coast Guard
Coast Guard assists 2 boaters near Pascagoula

Latest News

Marcus Howard Peterson, 20, and a 17-year-old are both charged with armed robbery and...
ARRESTED: Gulfport Police charge two in Friday shooting on Dedeaux Rd.
Scotte Myers, 54
Saucier man arrested for Roadhouse 49 Bar & Grill stabbing
The first punch is thrown in what became a brawl along the Montgomery riverfront Saturday...
Multiple warrants issued in Montgomery Riverfront brawl
At 9 p.m. Wednesday night, all westbound lanes of I-10 will close at the Menge Ave. exit while...
HAPPENING WEDNESDAY: WB I-10 closing overnight for bridge demo at Menge Ave. exit
Excessive Heat Warning
Carrie's Midday First Alert Forecast