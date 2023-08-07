WLOX Careers
Saucier man arrested for Roadhouse 49 Bar & Grill stabbing

Scotte Myers, 54
By WLOX Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SAUCIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Scotte Myers, 54, is in custody and charged with one felony count of aggravated assault after stabbing a man in a fight at Roadhouse 49 Bar & Grill.

According to Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson, deputies arrived to the scene after receiving reports of a fight. When they arrived, they found a victim suffering from multiple stab wounds. Investigators established Myers as a suspect, but he had fled the scene.

The victim was transported to University Medical Center in New Orleans, La. by life flight. He is currently listed in stable condition.

A warrant was obtained on Myers; he later turned himself into officials at the Harrison County Adult Detention Center, where he was charged with aggravated assault. He is being held in lieu of a $175,000 bond set by Justice Court Judge Damon Reese.

This story will be updated as more information is released.
