Richton clogging team performs with Chapel Hart

A Richton clogging team recently took their talents to the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville.
By Jay Harrison
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
RICHTON, Miss. (WDAM) - A Richton clogging team recently took their talents to the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville.

The Step It Up dance team consists of six girls from across the area.

After entering, and winning, a TikTok contest hosted by Mississippi country group Chapel Hart, the team expected to just walk way with a grand prize of $1,000.

However, they were in for a surprise.

“We just assumed that we would be awarded the money, and they asked us to come to the Gulf Coast to perform with them first,” said instructor Adrienne Hartley.

In addition to the monetary prize, the team was invited to perform on-stage with the group three times, first in Gulfport on July 22, then in Jackson on July 28.

But the big one was on July 26, at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville.

“I was shocked, actually, when the manager of Chapel Hart called,” Hartley said. “His name is Derek, and he called and said that ‘I got a surprise for y’all.’”

The girls were notified of the offer just four days before the show was set to take place on July 26.

They said they were a bit nervous at first, but eventually stepped it up.

“We were nervous but also excited. It was just an overwhelming opportunity that we got,” said member Keeli McDonald. “And so, I think we were just very happy that we got to do it and thankful to Chapel Hart that we got to do it.”

During the performance, the team danced to Chapel Hart’s hit song “Fist City.”

McDonald said the opportunity was fun and inspired them to keep growing and making sure everyone knows what clogging is.

“I think when we go to competitions and we get to see all the other groups and they’re all doing different things, it kinda motivates us to be as good some of them and inspire some of the people in our community to join clogging,” McDonald said.

The team’s next performance will be at the 35th Annual Pecan Festival in Beaumont.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

