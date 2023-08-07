Monday’s Forecast

How long has it been since we saw two days in a row with high temps below 90 degrees? 62 days! Hasn’t happened since early June. So, it has been a long time since we’ve seen anything remotely like a break from this heat. Unfortunately, there is no end in sight over the next seven days. As far as today, another excessive heat warning is in effect for Monday. Today’s high temperatures will be around 97 to 101 degrees. And the heat index may somehow approach an unbelievable 120 degrees at times from 11am to 7pm. Take frequent breaks in the air conditioning. Drink plenty of water, even if not thirsty. Check on elderly, ill neighbors & family members. Bring pets indoors or provide shade and plenty of water.

