WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center
BTS Photo Contest
Rebuild Moss Point

Monday’s Forecast

WLOX LOGO
WLOX LOGO(WLOX)
By Wesley Williams
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 4:58 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

How long has it been since we saw two days in a row with high temps below 90 degrees? 62 days! Hasn’t happened since early June. So, it has been a long time since we’ve seen anything remotely like a break from this heat. Unfortunately, there is no end in sight over the next seven days. As far as today, another excessive heat warning is in effect for Monday. Today’s high temperatures will be around 97 to 101 degrees. And the heat index may somehow approach an unbelievable 120 degrees at times from 11am to 7pm. Take frequent breaks in the air conditioning. Drink plenty of water, even if not thirsty. Check on elderly, ill neighbors & family members. Bring pets indoors or provide shade and plenty of water.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This story will be updated as more information is released.
Wreck in Gulfport caused by suicide, officials say
The church had a full crowd at it's new location.
Mosaic Church is expanding into Harrison County
Whistle Stop Café
Whistle Stop Café in Wiggins now for sale
US Coast Guard
Coast Guard assists 2 boaters near Pascagoula
Eight people were rescued -- five from the water -- after a distress call from a sailboat on...
Eight rescued from sailboat Friday night on Lake Pontchartrain

Latest News

WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
Record heat likely Monday and it basically stays very hot for the next 5-7 days
Eric's First Alert Forecast 10 p.m. 8.6.23
Dangerous heat continues this week, heat index near 120° Monday
Eric's First Alert Forecast 8.6.23
Miserably hot this week
WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
Excessive Heat Warning on Sunday