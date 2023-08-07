Jackson Co. Board of Supervisors vote to keep Moss Point’s emergency declaration in place

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Jackson County Board of Supervisors voted to extend an emergency declaration for Moss Point on Monday.

It’s a formality that allows the county to devote resources as needed to the recovery effort beyond the initial help in the first days after the EF-2 tornado ripped through the city.

Moss Point residents are still picking up the pieces as they wait on President Biden to decide if this disaster will get FEMA assistance.

Two of those residents are Michael Clark and Jimmy McCann. They said they’re tired of waiting on the government.

“It makes me feel better that they say they’re going to do something, but I hope to see it,” Clark said. “A lot of people are steadily going through a lot of tragedy.”

“The wait has been too long I feel like if they’re going to do something they need to go ahead and do it because they have a lot of houses torn down,” McCann said. You’ve got a lot of folks waiting to rebuild and they can’t rebuild because they steady waiting on this and waiting on that.”

Debris pick-up remains on hold in Moss Point. Residents have another week to get debris moved to the curb.

The city said its debris contractors will start making the rounds again on August 14.

