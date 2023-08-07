WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center
BTS Photo Contest
Rebuild Moss Point

House of Representatives candidate’s home riddled with bullets in Jackson

By Holly Emery
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 9:12 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department is working to determine whether a shooting yesterday morning was politically motivated. The gunfire was aimed at the home of a candidate for the state legislature, who recounted the harrowing experience to 3 On Your Side.

House of Representatives candidate Tamarra Grace Butler-Washington said the frightening incident has left her and her family on high alert, especially ahead of this week’s elections.

Tamarra Grace Butler-Washington mentioned that a late night of working on her campaign for the state legislature turned into a horrifying experience for her and her family on Saturday.

“I was working on some things for election day for my team. I heard gunshots, which, unfortunately, in this area, it’s not uncommon that we hear them. So it didn’t alarm me or anything of that nature. But then I heard them again,” she explained.

“I heard that the bullet came through and shattered the glass,” she said. “And as it traveled by, I was sitting right here. I just fell to the floor and began to crawl to the back of my house.”

Video from a home nearby shows four men firing at least 12 shots at Butler-Washington’s home before running away.

“What really bothered me was after looking at the video footage. They all look so young, you know, that there’s still potential when you’re young,” she said.

Butler-Washington says she quickly went to check on her son and niece, who were sleeping in the back of the house and then called Jackson Police for help.

“As they walked around our home, they saw that this bullet came through here, went through our bar, and through the wall, which went into the garage,” she said.

Jackson Police continue to investigate the shooting and do not know at this time if Butler was targeted. However, Butler says no other homes were shot at that night.

“I hope this is nothing that is politically motivated because this position that I am seeking, this seat is open, and it belongs to the people,” she said. “All seats belong to the people, and the people are the ones who decide whom they send to represent them and represent their best interests. And I would hope that, you know, politics has not gotten to this level.”

Despite the shooting, Butler says she’s going to continue her candidacy for the House of Representatives and encourages everyone to get out and vote this Tuesday.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This story will be updated as more information is released.
Wreck in Gulfport caused by suicide, officials say
The church had a full crowd at it's new location.
Mosaic Church is expanding into Harrison County
US Coast Guard
Coast Guard assists 2 boaters near Pascagoula
Whistle Stop Café
Whistle Stop Café in Wiggins now for sale
Eight people were rescued -- five from the water -- after a distress call from a sailboat on...
Eight rescued from sailboat Friday night on Lake Pontchartrain

Latest News

Heat index is not new. It was developed over 40 years ago. So, it's been around for a while now.
Wesley's Monday First Alert Weather Forecast
Starting at 8 a.m. Monday, westbound I-10 will be down to one lane as MDOT crews once again...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Repairs on I-10 bridge at Miss.-La. state line happening today
How many times in your life have you heard of a forecast heat index up to 120 degrees in South...
Wesley's Monday First Alert Forecast
Will we survive this heat? It never ends.
Wesley's Monday Morning First Alert Forecast
The team performed with the group after winning a TikTok contest.
Richton clogging team performs with Chapel Hart