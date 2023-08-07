Harrison Co. Circuit Clerk reflects on career after choosing not to run for reelection

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Tuesday’s primaries will be the last that Harrison County Circuit Clerk Connie Ladner sees, as she is choosing to not seek reelection.

Ladner first landed a job at the Harrison County Circuit Clerk’s office in 1984 as a teen.

“When I started with the circuit clerk’s office back when I was 17 years old, I literally started at the entry-level of the office,” said Ladner. “I graduated to supervisor of the office, then Chief Deputy Clerk.”

After climbing the ladder for 32 years, she ran for the role of circuit clerk and won.

“It just goes to show you if you care about your job and you strive to do it well, you can achieve anything.”

The 56-year-old has held the circuit clerk seat for eight years. After much success, Ladner is turning the page to retirement.

“I’ve been here quite some time, over half my life,” she explained. “It’s been a great experience and a great career. I’ve worked with some wonderful people and I have a great staff. I’m going to miss everyone, but I just think it’s time.”

The Gulfport native says she anticipates having more free time.

“I’m looking forward to having much less stress in my life. I love what I do, but it comes with a lot of stress. I’m sort of ready to be away from that part of it.”

Ladner’s term ends December 29. The newly elected clerk’s first workday will be January 3.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.