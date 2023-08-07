HAPPENING WEDNESDAY: WB I-10 closing overnight for bridge demo at Menge Ave. exit

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - At 9 p.m. Wednesday night, all westbound lanes of I-10 will close at the Menge Ave. exit while crews demolish the overpass bridge. Drivers who can avoid the area will probably want to choose a different route.

The interstate should reopen by 5 a.m.

During the overnight closure, westbound traffic on I-10 will be re-routed up the Menge Ave. exit ramp, and back down the entrance ramp. Detour signs will be in place, and drivers are asked to stay on high alert for roadside workers.

Bridge demolition is already underway at the overpass to remove the bridge deck. This overnight closure will allow crews to remove the bridge beams.

The same work will eventually happen on the eastbound side of I-10. WLOX News will announce as soon as MDOT schedules that closure.

