Countdown to Kickoff 2023: St. Stanislaus Rock-a-Chaws

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - St. Stanislaus is unlike any other team on the coast.

The lone all-boys school in the region is coming off a second-round playoff exit a year ago and looks to get even further this season with a familiar name taking over. The Rocks hired first-year head coach Tim Lala, who was most recently the defensive coordinator at Pascagoula, but before that spent time as an assistant with the Rock-a-Chaws.

“He’s been great,” said senior Joshua Hartl. “I like Coach Lala a lot and I think he’s made a good impression so far. I think he’s going to do a great job.”

“We all hit it off really good,” said Louisiana Tech commit Jacob Bradford. “Nothing changed with how we acted, we’re real comfortable around him.”

“I was here almost a decade ago,” Lala said. “Stanislaus men are a different breed and I truly believe that you’re going to win, especially at a place like this by pouring into young men. We want to develop them into men of character, staying true to our core values, and ultimately for me, it’s about helping mold them into the men that God intended them to be.”

Another new face in the program is quarterback Ian Gonzalez Rioz, who makes his way to America from Mexico City.

“It’s a dream to come here to the United States and play,” he said. “Right now, I’m just, like, living the dream, so it’s pretty awesome.”

Gonzalez Rioz’s path to football is certainly a memorable one.

“It’s a fun story. My brother and I wanted to play soccer, so we searched on Google Maps for soccer teams, and we just went by mistake to an American football club. We’ve been playing football since then.”

In his short time with the team, Gonzalez Rioz has already made his impact felt.

“He brings a bunch of energy to this team that we really need, and I think he’s just going to be really good,” five-star kicker Evan Noel said.

“I’m so excited to see him play here,” Bradford added. “I’ve seen his highlight tapes. I know he’s, like, the best in Mexico, and his highlight tape is just so good.”

Gonzalez Rioz is working closely with fellow senior quarterback Joshua Hartl, who is out for the season due to injury. The two’s relationship is a perfect example of the Rock’s team-first culture.

“It’s been tough, but really, I’m just looking forward to being around the guys and just encouraging them,” Hartl said. “It’s just a big help that I’m not doing this alone.”

The team is more together this year,” Bradford claimed. “Everyone hangs out with everyone. The older guys hang out with the younger guys.”

“It’s across the board,” Lala said. “These guys are workers. They really love spending time together now that we’re really in it every day and getting through some adverse situations with the heat and all that type of stuff. They’re embracing that.”

The St. Stanislaus student section is one of the loudest on the coast and does everything it can to propel its team to victory.

“Sometimes you just turn around, look at the fans, and it’s almost overwhelming because it’s really exciting,” Bradford said. “It gets you pumped up for the game.”

“It’s awesome. You got the crowd around you, the lights,” said Hartl. “Everybody dreams of that stuff.”

“I expect them to be even rowdier this year,” Lala said. “The kids get to let loose because we run a disciplined environment day in, day out. So, to get them to start the weekend on that note and be a little bit rowdy and have a little bit of fun is a great thing.”

St. Stanislaus opens their season at home against Forrest County Agricultural on August 25 at 7 p.m.

