Countdown to Kickoff 2023: Gautier Gators

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - The Gautier Gators are a football family.

That was on display a season ago when the Gators made it to the South State title game, the farthest any Gautier team has ever gone. In 2023, the team returns hungrier than ever with the goal of making it one step farther than last year.

“Just compete,” head coach March High said. “I mean, we’re getting ready for the new season. Last season was last season, this season is this season. The kids understand that and know we’re just getting ready to compete.”

“We want to win,” quarterback Trey Irving said. “We want to be better than last year.”

“Really cherish every rep we get,” Xzavier Hye said. “We go full speed to get where we want to get.”

The Gators embrace the grind more than most high school football programs because they know that hard work translates to results.

“I just like to see all the hard work they’ve been putting in,” High said. “I’m anxious to see them on a Friday night, to show all the stuff they’ve been doing.”

“We’re out here working every day and Coach High coaches us up every day to tell us what we got to look forward to,” Hye said.

Despite region realignment in Mississippi, Gautier remains in 5A. However, their schedule has no shortage of tough opponents.

“I’ll tell you what, I’ve told a lot of people that everybody in our region this year went to the playoffs last year,” High claimed. Two teams went to South State, one went to the second round. I mean, it’s going to be fun. Just ready to get this thing going.”

“We have a bullseye on our back this year,” Irving added. “We just take one game at a time.”

“I expect some challenges,” wideout Kainen Rush said. Our main goal is to make it to state.”

Gautier has more than 80 guys in their football program entering the campaign, but it’s the upperclassmen who have really made their presence felt.

“You know, we have a really good senior class,” High said. We have 22 kids that have been with us the whole time so, they know what to expect.”

“I don’t want this to be my last year,” Hye added. “Friday nights, I’m going to make the best out of it. We’re going to put on a big show for everybody, Gautier fans and the other team’s fans.”

The Gators hit the road and head to Gulfport to face the Admirals in the Port City Bowl on August 25.

