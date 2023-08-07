Coast Guard assists 2 boaters near Pascagoula

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - On Saturday, the Coast Guard helped two boaters aboard a 42-foot disabled sailing vessel around 70 miles south of Pascagoula.

Coast Guard District Eight watchstanders were first notified of a distress signal sent by the vessel at around 5:20 p.m. reporting that it had lost its engine and was requesting commercial towing services.

Watchstanders then coordinated the launch of a helicopter aircrew out of New Orleans to establish communications with the boaters. After commercial towing refused to respond due to the boat being too far offshore, watchstanders diverted a 154-foot Fast Response Cutter to the scene.

The cutter arrived around 11:15 p.m. and the crew put the sailing boat into a rear tow, bringing it to Pascagoula. The boat was transferred to commercial towing services at around 9 a.m. Sunday.

No injuries were reported.

