Biloxi, Gulfport mayors brief supervisors on EMS district decision

By Noah Noble
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BILOXI/GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Monday, the Harrison County Board of Supervisors was briefed on Biloxi and Gulfport’s decision to create separate emergency medical service districts to have more negotiating power for contracts and more control over the service rendered in the cities.

It was reported in June that the new districts will remove the cities from the county’s EMS control when the current contract expires in December.

“The contract allows for so many exceptions, it’s hard to get good numbers and good articulations as far as what’s required and what can be done,” Gulfport Mayor Billy Hewes told county supervisors.

He and Biloxi Mayor Andrew ‘Fofo’ Gilich both voiced concerns over AMR’s response time and not having special considerations in the contract. After December, the cities could get their own service or negotiate new terms with AMR.

Both mayors said they are hopeful they can maintain EMS unity with each other and with the county, whether it is with the current ambulance company or a new one.

“The main message is that we hope and think it is possible for us to come together and have one single vendor, whoever that may be,” Hewes said.

AMR Regional Director Dwayne Tullos was also at the meeting. He listened to the mayors’ brief and agreed that a better solution needed to be found.

“I 100% agree with the mayors that the exceptions and other components of the contract need to be looked at and updated,” Tullos said. “Over the last ten years, things have changed. Taking a fresh look at the contract with everybody who needs to have a seat at the table being at the table is the way to go. Whether you’re in Gulfport, Biloxi or the county, you’re going to get good EMS service.”

AMR began its contract with Harrison County in 1993. The last time it was renegotiated was 2012.

