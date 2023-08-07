WLOX Careers
ARMED & DANGEROUS: Gulfport Police name suspect, make arrest in Dedeaux Rd. shooting

By WLOX Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulfport Police have arrested a teen and are searching for a 20-year-old they believe shot a man who was trying to sell them a gun. The shooting happened Friday afternoon in the parking lot of Allen Beverages on Dedeaux Road.

The suspect, Marcus Howard Peterson, already has an active felony warrant through the Gulfport Police Department and officials say he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Marcus Howard Peterson is described as a six-foot tall, 20-year-old black man, who weighs about 140 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair. He should be considered armed and dangerous.(Gulfport Police Dept.)

WLOX News first reported on the shooting shortly after it happened Friday. Investigators now say the victim was meeting with two men who were interested in buying a firearm. When the victim showed them the gun, Peterson and a 17-year-old allegedly pulled out their own guns and tried to rob the man. Police say both men shot the victim and took off.

The 17-year-old was arrested Friday and is charged with armed robbery and aggravated assault. He’s being held at the Harrison County Adult Detention Center in lieu of his $450,000 bond.

Peterson was later developed as a suspect, and as of Monday was still on the run. He’s described as a six-foot tall, 20-year-old black man, who weighs about 140 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

If you have any information about Peterson’s whereabouts or Friday’s shooting, you’re urged to call Gulfport Police at (228) 868-5959 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at (877) 787-5898.

We have confirmed one person has been injured.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

This story will be updated as more information is released.
