Whistle Stop Café in Wiggins now for sale

WIGGINS, Miss. (WLOX) - The Whistle Stop Café is on the market. Owner Leisa Culpepper says it’s time to hang her hat and walk away from the legacy she and her husband, Don Culpepper, created.

After suddenly losing Don in 2014, 10 years after the opening of Whistle Stop, Leisa says things have been hard ever since.

“It was hard, difficult to lose him,” Culpepper said. “’Cause we worked side by side in there. But it got to be extremely hard with COVID, workforce situation, prices increases three and four times a week.”

Not only that, but Culpepper’s family has expanded. “I’ve got two grandchildren,” she said, “And what time I have left, I would like to spend with them and enjoy life a little bit.”

Leisa says she hasn’t been quiet about selling the café, however, the community really hasn’t said much to her about it. Culpepper is hoping the next owners continue to treat the community like family, just like she and her husband did.

“I hope the new owners will bring to what we did,” said Culpepper. “When a customer walks in, they’re treated like family. They come in and socialize with each other, their friends come. It’s just a family restaurant and that’s what we’re known for.”

The restaurant, so far, has had a few potential buyers, but no one has crossed the finish line just yet.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.