VIDEO: Security guard accused of shooting man 7 times outside New Orleans library

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 23-year-old security guard was arrested and booked with attempted murder and other allegations Saturday (Aug. 5) after allegedly shooting a man seven times outside the main branch of the New Orleans Public Library.

Records show Kia Simmons was booked into the Orleans Justice Center jail early Sunday morning, about nine hours after the 5:09 p.m. shooting in the 200 block of Loyola Avenue. Simmons was booked with attempted second-degree murder, illegal use of a weapon, simple battery and two counts of simple criminal damage to property. Her bond was set Sunday afternoon at $282,500 by an Orleans Parish Magistrate commissioner.

Kia Simmons was booked into the Orleans Justice Center jail with attempted second-degree murder, illegal use of a weapon, simple battery and two counts of simple criminal damage to property (OPSO)

New Orleans police said the 26-year-old man who was shot was struck seven times and remains hospitalized in critical condition. His identity has not been disclosed.

According to police, Simmons was “trying to get the victim to leave” the library, but the man refused “and continued to walk around.” The NOPD said the two “got into an altercation and the victim threw a rock at the suspect. The suspect pulled out a weapon (and) fired shots, striking the victim seven times.”

A video circulating on social media appears to show the man running out of the library with three people in pursuit, including the uniformed guard. The man jumped down a short flight of stairs, then picks up a rock or brick and hurled it toward the guard, striking her in the face. A series of nine gunshots then follow.

The NOPD said its investigation into the incident is continuing.

