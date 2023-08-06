Mosaic Church is expanding into Harrison County

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Mosaic Church is expanding by opening its first location in Harrison County.

With music and cheering, Mosaic Church kicked off its first Sunday service at D’Iberville Middle School.

“D’Iberville Middle School has been awesome to us. They gave us permission not only to use the place, but just the entire staff is so accommodating and so welcoming. We’re a church that wants to be a blessing to this school, so we come in every Sunday morning at 6:30 and clean up well so that they never know we were here,” Campus Pastor, Mike Demauro said.

The church has its main campus in Ocean Springs, on Highway 90. Over the years, that location has become popular in the community.

“What attracted me and my family to Mosaic? First, we have an incredible kids’ ministry. It’s well-known around here. We are not just babysitting kids. They go in there they have their own programming. They have their own time with music, worship, and fun,” Demauro said.

After this Sunday, the church will continue to host services at D’Iberville Middle School.

Harrison County campus pastor Mike Demauro says a lot of volunteers got together to make this happen. Volunteers transformed the school’s gym into an auditorium with full production and live streaming from the main campus.

“We want everyone to know it doesn’t matter where you come from. It doesn’t matter what your background is or how you were raised. There’s a place for you here. You are welcome here, and we want you to worship with us,” Demauro said.

Opening day for the church was a big hit, and attendees filled almost every chair. Pastor Demauro invites people to check out the Christian Church for themselves.

Sunday service starts at 10:30 a.m.

