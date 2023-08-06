WLOX Careers
Mississippi Guam Liberation Committee holds 79th annual celebration in Gulfport

By Harper Robinson
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 9:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - In Gulfport, a celebration was held on Saturday in honor of the liberation of Guam.

On July 21, 1944, U.S. military forces invaded the island of Guam to liberate its people from Japanese occupation. Saturday, the Mississippi Guam Liberation Committee and the Guam people of South Mississippi celebrated the anniversary of this historic event.

Vice President of the committee Jacqueline Vegafria says the most important part of this day is bringing awareness to their culture of community.

“...From the planning to the decorations, to the food, everything that you see here...everyone has had a part of it,” she said.

People crowd the County Farm Shelter in Gulfport for singing, laughter, food and to browse local vendors.

“I always think that the food is the most important, because when it comes to our people and our culture, the food is what leaves the most everlasting impression,” said committee secretary Mariah Glass.


