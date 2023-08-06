Countdown to Kickoff 2023: George County Rebels

LUCEDALE, Miss. (WLOX) - There are not many communities in the nation that rally around their football program like George County does for its Rebels.

A program that has sent countless athletes to the next level is continuing to develop talent year in and year out, and this year, the team sees many returning players from last year’s roster.

However, one notable name not in the mix is quarterback Deuce Knight, who announced he was transferring to Lipscomb Academy in Tennessee last Sunday.

“It’s shocking that it happened right before we started the first day of practice,” head coach James Ray said. “A lot of things that we were doing, we no longer can do, but look, I love Deuce. I hope he finds what he’s out there searching for and gets what he wants, but my concern right now is with our team.”

With the amount of talent returning, George County is battle-tested and built to withstand any adversity. The team is set to move up to 6A in 2023, creating a lot of excitement in the locker room.

“It’s really exciting,” junior quarterback Brenn Moody said. “Things have been going crazy around here, but we’re prepared and we’re ready. Camp really helped us come together as a team, so I think we’re ready for this season.”

Senior safety Gage Reeves had a very similar answer when asked about the upcoming season.

“It’s really exciting,” Reeves said. “I’ve been here, started the last couple of years, got really close with some guys up here and it’s going to be great to carry out the season with them.

Due to classification realignment, George County is set to move from 5A to 6A in 2023 — something head coach James Ray is thrilled about.

“I mean, 7A was the best thing that happened to George County High School,” Coach Ray claimed. “We’ve always been that bubble team up and down between 5A and 6A. This is going to keep us right in the middle of it. So, we got the security of always knowing where we’re going to be and the teams that we’re going to play.

Despite a 2-8 record a season ago, the Rebels were within one score in a majority of their games. Making the goal for this season to “finish the game strong.”

“Each game we lost by like six points, so we just got to finish games,” said Moody.

“Last year, we’d get in there, get up and then we’d slack off,” Reeves added. “Just keep going, but don’t let off the gas.”

Two more seniors also chimed in on how they want to improve this season.

“Last year we had all the talent,” said Devin Williams. “We just came up short, so I’m thinking about this year to just keep going on and do better.”

“The goal is to get better and don’t think we are too good for other teams,” said fellow defensive back and wide receiver Marlin Odom. “We are coming off a 2-8 season, so we got to improve.”

If you haven’t been to Lucedale on a Friday night, then you’re missing out. Despite three road games in the first four weeks, Gill-Martin Stadium will be packed in Week 1 when George County hosts their rival from down the road, East Central.

“Well, we got a good student section and then we got a bunch of fans, so I feel like our side is going to be packed,” said Moody. “It’s going to be rocking and rolling.”

“We got good fans, so I know it’s going to be crazy,” added Odom.

“You hear the families cheering and everything which helps us keep going hard,” Williams said.

“Everybody around here just likes Friday night football,” Reeves stated. “They sit around and tailgate a while, then come up in the stands to watch the Rebels play.”

“It’s going to be a packed house,” Ray said. “I’m excited to see our fans come in the stands. There’s nothing better in Friday night football.”

The Rebels host the Hornets on August 25, with kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m.

